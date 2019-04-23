|
Theodore and Gaetana Misiak
Toms River - Gaetana "Donna" Misiak passed away at the age 87 on December 7, 2018 surrounded by her loving family at her home in Toms River, NJ. Theodore "Ted" Misiak Sr. passed away, also at home, surrounded by loving family on April 5, 2019, at the age of 85. He is now reunited with his beautiful wife of 63 years, Gaetana. Theodore and Gaetana are predeceased by their daughter Barbara. They are survived by son Theodore, Jr. and wife Sharon; daughter Linda Massey and husband William; daughter Madeline Bartz; 6 grandchildren; Melanie, James, Jacob, Zachary, Sarah, Justin and 4 great-grandchildren; Fisher, Finley, Sophia and Frank. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Ocean County Memorial Park, 1722 Silverton Road, Toms River at 11:00 am. Following the service, a Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm at the American Legion, 2025 Church Road, Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 23, 2019