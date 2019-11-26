|
Rev. Theodore C. Muller
Middletown - Rev. Theodore C. Muller passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at CareOne at King James, Atlantic Highlands. He was 93 years old.
He was Pastor at South Branch Reformed Church, founded Faith Reformed Church in Hazlet, NJ, and retired from Trinity Reformed Church in West New York, NJ. After retiring in 1990 Rev. Muller would supply the pulpit at Honesdale Presbyterian Church, PA and Cuddebackville Reformed Church, NY. Rev. Muller was the Clerk/Treasurer of the Classis of New Brunswick. In life he gave first to God, family, the church and friends. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years June Muller; his daughter Kathy Marvelle and her husband Jeff; son Robert Muller and his wife Gina; daughter Gail Muller; son Keith Rescorl and his wife Sandra Vazquez; and daughter Susan King; his grandchildren: Rebecca, Ross, and Holly Clooman, Brian, Katlyn, and Kyle Muller, Cheyenne Rescorl, and Shannon King; 2 great-granddaughters; and his sister Arlene Robbins and her three children.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 1 pm at Tower Hill Presbyterian Church 255 Harding Rd, Red Bank, NJ 07701. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , The Salvation Army, and Tower Hill Church in Rev. Muller's remembrance. Arrangements were entrusted to John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019