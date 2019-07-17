|
Theodore C. Wheeler
Red Bank - Theodore C. Wheeler, 84, passed away at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank on July 15, 2019 while surrounded by his family.
He was born in Hoquiam, WA to the late Laroy and Elizabeth (Johnston) Wheeler and had lived in Little Silver for 43 years before moving to Shady Oaks in 2013.
Ted worked as a technical writer for over 40 years before retiring. He worked for various companies such as Bell Labs and AT&T. He also proudly served our country in the Army during the Korean Era.
He is predeceased by his parents and his brother, Carl Westling.
Surviving is his wife of over 50 years, Madeline (Simone) Wheeler; three children and their spouses: Robert and Lisa Wheeler of Oceanport, Alexandra and Jon Everett of Rumson and Ted and Laurie Wheeler of Atlantic Highlands; brothers and sisters-in-law: Jim and Dorothy Westling, Pat Westling and Larry Westling.
Also surviving are his six beloved grandchildren: Violet, Charlotte, Libby, Hugh, Olivia and Emily.
A Memorial Gathering will take place at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701, on Thursday July 18, 2019 from 4-8PM. A Memorial Mass will take place at 9:30AM on Friday July 19, 2019 at St. James RC Church in Red Bank.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Ted's memory to the .
Please visit Theodore's memorial website at
www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 17, 2019