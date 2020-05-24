Theodore Charles Thompson
Middletown - Theodore Charles Thompson, age 98 of Middletown and most recently East Brunswick, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21. Theodore, known affectionately as "Ted," was a devoted son, brother, husband, and uncle. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Modesta, parents Charles and Agnes Thompson, and sister Doris Sanford.
Ted had a fascination and curiosity for science and machines. In high school, he was intrigued by locomotive steam engines and was an avid collector of model trains. This passion for all things mechanical continued in adulthood when Ted earned a bachelor's degree in Aeronautical Engineering from New York University. Professionally, Mr. Thompson was an essential part of the Grumman Aerospace structural design team for the historically significant 1969 Apollo 11 Lunar Landing Module. He was also later recognized by Grumman for his contribution to the success of the first flight of the Navy F-14A Tomcat Supersonic Jet in 1970.
Mr. and Mrs. Thompson wed in 1967 and resided in Long Island for many years before settling in Middletown, NJ. In retirement, Ted enjoyed many happy hours building models and creating mosaics in his home "engineering department." Ted was also an award-winning amateur photographer. With his love of nature and architecture, he enjoyed documenting the couple's many travels overseas, and his portraits of family members are cherished heirlooms.
Mr. Thompson is survived by his brother John Thompson of Monroe Township, numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews, all of whom loved him dearly. The family would like to thank the health care professionals from the Chelsea of East Brunswick, Grace Healthcare, and personal aides for their excellent care and comfort to Ted.
We rest in God's promise from Ted's favorite 23rd Psalm, "Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever."
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holmdel Funeral Home, and services are private due to current guidelines. Ted will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Modesta, at St. Gabriel's Cemetery in Marlboro, NJ.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be shared at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to Project Paul, 211 Carr Avenue Keansburg NJ 07734 would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 24 to May 27, 2020.