Theodore H. Goldberg
Toms River - Theodore (Ted) Goldberg, 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He was born in Irvington on January 14, 1940 and spent time in various places in Northern New Jersey, before settling down in Toms River, New Jersey. He was a graduate of Jersey City State. Ted had numerous jobs throughout his career including long tenure's as an elementary school teacher at Hooper Avenue Elementary School, and the manager of the Ocean County College Bookstore. He also sold cars and was a financial planner for numerous years. Ted was an avid baseball fan, playing in college, and coaching at the Toms River Little League for more than a decade and even participating in the first "Dream Week" camp in Florida with former members of the 1969 World Series Champion Mets.
Ted leaves behind 2 sons, Edward and his wife Debbie, and Todd and his wife Lynn, and 5 grandchildren, Samantha, Max, Regan, Evan, and Devin.
There will be a service at Ocean County Memorial Park on Friday, June 21st at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in his name to the . Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River is in charge of arrangements. www.silvertonmemorial.com
