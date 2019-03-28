|
|
Theodore Henry Spitaletto, Sr.
Whiting - Ted Spitaletto, Sr. , 77, of Whiting, NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Care for Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Center, Scotch Plains., NJ. Ted was born and raised in Jersey City, NJ and graduated from Ferris High School. He started his career as a mail handler for the Jersey City Post Office warehouse for 10 years. He went on to work as a selector for Finest Foods in Kearny, NJ for 10 years. Ted spent the next 25 years working in car maintenance for the Port Authority of NY and NJ. He married Irene Annicchiarico in Jersey City in 1963. They moved to Hazlet in 1971 and lived there for 31 years. Ted and Irene retired in 2004 and moved to Fort Meyers, FL. They relocated to Whiting in 2011.
Ted loved watching the Giants and lifting weights. He also loved music and enjoyed playing it loudly, singing and dancing around.
Ted is predeceased by his parents, John, Sr. and Theothelia "Tillie" Spitaletto; his daughter, Rosemarie Spitaletto; his sister, Florence Gorny; and her husband, Eddie Gorny. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Irene; his son Ted, Jr. and his wife Daneen of Millstone, Twp.; and 2 grandchildren, MareeRose and Jake. He is also survived by 2 brothers, John Jr. and his wife Sandra of Sayreville and Tony and his wife Lucille of Toms River; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29 from 4-8 pm at Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 115 Lacey Rd. Whiting, NJ 08759. A Funeral Service will be held at 6:30pm at the funeral home. For more information or to post a tribute, please visit the website at www.andersoncampbellwhiting.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 28, 2019