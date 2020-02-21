|
Theodore "Ted" Kurdes
Manchster - Theodore "Ted" Kurdes 91 of Leisure Ridge, Manchester died Thursday, February 20, 2020 at home. Born in Newark, he grew up in Paterson and with his loving wife of 66 years, Claire (Bsarany) Kurdes, raised their family in Long Valley, NJ. They retired and moved to Manchester in 1998. He was an expert car and truck mechanic for over 40 years before retiring in 1991. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a parishioner of St Luke's Church, Toms River. In addition to Claire, he is survived by his two sons and a daughter in law, Ted Kurdes of Easton, PA, Steven and Kathy Kurdes of Allentown, PA, two daughters and their husbands, Laurie and Donald Lesko of Effort, PA, Michelle and Rick Del Rio of Oak Ridge, a niece and husband, Patti and Scott Woods, four grandchildren, Gregory, Melanie, Clifford, and Tiffany, and seven great-grandchildren, Trent, Jocelyn, Derek, Lyla, Luke, Gavin, and Tessa. Visitation is Monday from 4-8 pm at Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Road, Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Tuesday at 10:30 am at St Luke's Church, Toms River with interment to follow at St Mary of the Lake Cemetery, Lakewood. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020