Theodore A. Martino
Berkeley Township - Theodore A. Martino Jr., age 90, of Berkeley Twp, died Sunday, October 20, 2019 in Toms River. He was born and raised in the Bronx, NY, he then lived in Staten Island for 31 years before moving to Toms River 24 years ago.
He proudly served in the US Army as PFC in the anti-aircraft division.
He received his bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from The City College of New York and he also received his Certificate of Architecture from The Institute of Design and Construction in NY. He was a Civil Engineer for New York City Transit Authority for 30 years. Theodore also worked for Williams Real Estate Co., CRSS Inc, and Hazen and Sawyer, all in NYC. He was a member of the Municipal Engineers Society and the American Society of Safety Engineers. Theodore was a great bowler (he once bowled a 299!). He enjoyed Texas Hold'em in Atlantic City, Bocce Ball with his friends at Silver Ridge Park North and was a member of the Men's Club SRPN.
Theodore was predeceased by his brother Michael Martino. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Margaret Pirrone Martino; two sons Gary and his wife Peg of Monmouth Junction, NJ and James and his wife Kay of Staten Island, NY. He also leaves 5 grandchildren: Nicole, Corey, Michael, Julie and Jeffery and one great grandson Donatello.
Visitation is on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 4-8pm at Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37 West, Toms River, NJ. Funeral Mass 10:30am Friday at St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church, Toms River; entombment to follow at St. Maximilian.
Memorial Donations may be made in his honor to: Grace Health Care, 105 Fieldcrest Ave., Unit 402 Edison, NJ 08837 or the Silver Ridge Park North First Aid Squad.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019