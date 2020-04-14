|
Theodore (Ted) Sonderman
Theodore (Ted) Sonderman passed away Sunday, April 12th, 2020 at Highland Park, Wilkes-Barre, PA.
Ted was born in Newark, NJ, July 11, 1939 and resided in Jackson, NJ for most of his life where he served as Rotary president and as president of the Jackson Chamber of Commerce. He also served on the Handicap commission.
Ted was very involved in the Rotary and Jackson Chamber of Commerce, and especially enjoyed working with the Jackson Police department planning of the new police station.
Ted served in the Air Force National Guard as Master Sergeant in Communications for 20 years before retiring.
He loved camping and traveling, before moving to South Carolina and later to Wilkes-Barre, PA.
Ted is predeceased by his parents, Frank and Mary Potpora Sonderman; and by son, Kenneth Sonderman.
Surviving are his wife, Nesta Sonderman; his sons, Kevin Sonderman and wife Cindy of Hamilton, NJ; and Jeff Sonderman and wife Karen of Jackson, NJ; two stepdaughters, Lisa Shedlowski and husband Rob; and Tammy Sincavage and husband David; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Jr., Christine, Jonathan, Katelyn Sonderman, and Drew Zara.
Private Funeral Arrangements will be held at the convenience of family.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020