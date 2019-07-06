Theodore T. Yarem



Silver Ridge Park North, Berkeley Township - Theodore T. Yarem 93, of the Silver Ridge Park North section of Berkeley Township, NJ died on Tuesday July 2, 2019. Born in Newport, Rhode Island he lived in Edison, NJ before moving to Silver Ridge 30 years ago. He was a proud Veteran of the US Navy serving in WWII and the Korean Conflict. He worked in Electronics for Burroughs and then for Unisys in Piscataway, NJ. Ted was active in Silver Ridge North serving as a three term President for the Homeowners Association and as a member of the Men's and Golf Clubs. Surviving is his loving wife of 73 years Veronica (Zdrada). His son Rick and his wife Lorraine of Stanhope, NJ. Two grandchildren Christopher and Erica and one great grandchild Brantley. Family and friends are invited to attend the Viewing on Monday July 8, 2019 from 10am until a Service at 12noon at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St Catherine Blvd Toms River, NJ. Committal will follow at the New Jersey Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown, NJ. Donations may be made to the Silver Ridge Park First Aid Squad. Condolences may be sent to www.ryanfuneralhome.com Published in Asbury Park Press on July 6, 2019