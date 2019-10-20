Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Theodore "Teddy" Vrahnos, 44, of Wall Township passed away after a lengthy illness Monday, October 14, 2019 at his home.
Teddy was born in Neptune and had been a resident of Wall Township his entire life. He was a proud graduate of Wall Township High School.
He was a lover of Rock n' Roll music and an accomplished drummer. He was also a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Ocean Twp for his entire life.
Surviving is his beloved wife of 13 years Rosanne (nee Cofone) Vrahnos, his parents Dimitrios and Helen (nee Litsios) Vrahnos, his maternal grandmother Androniki Litsios of Wall, his brother Constantine Vrahnos and wife Dawn Marie of Forked River, his cousin Nickolas Karagiannis of NY,NY and his 2 nephews Ryan and Matthew and his niece Alexandra Vranhos and his mother in law Pasqualina Cofone of Wall Twp.
In keeping with his family's deep faith, a Funeral Ceremony was held at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Ocean Twp. with burial in AtlanticView Cemetery, Manasquan.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Church in memory of Theodore.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Township.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
