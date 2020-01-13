|
Theresa A. Falcicchio
Howell - Theresa A. Falcicchio, 67, of Howell passed away on January 12, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center surrounded by her loving daughters and lifelong friends. She was born and raised in Astoria, NY, and moved to Hazlet where she raised her family with her loving husband before settling to Howell in 2017. Theresa was very nurturing and loving and was a caregiver by nature. This led to her career as a Nurse at Bayshore Community Hospital, where she worked for 20 years.
Theresa was a beautiful soul filled with light and love. She worked hard for her family and always put others before herself. She was a woman of strong character and faith who was a truly selfless woman who was everyone's champion. With her sweet and gentle demeanor she was an instant friend to everyone she met. She had the kindest blue eyes that could comfort and provide hope even on the darkest days. She will continue to be an angel, as she is now reunited with her beloved Angelo and they together will be a guiding light shining down from heaven.
Theresa was predeceased by her husband of 45 years and love of her life, Angelo Falcicchio in 2017; parents, William and Theresa Miller; and brother, Billy. She is survived by her daughters, Denise Hussey and her husband, David of Lincroft, Laura Grube and her husband, William of Howell, and Tracey Wallace and her husband, Michael of East Brunswick; grandchildren, David, Madeline, Liam, John, and Michael; siblings, Patricia Cochrane of Lancaster, PA, Jean Marie Heberlein of Lancaster, PA, and Russell Miller of Bronx, NY; in-laws, Guiseppe Falcicchio of Long Branch, Rose Coppola of Mastic, NY, Donato Falcicchio and his wife, Josephine of Howard Beach, NY, Lorenzo Falcicchio and his wife, Janet of Merrick, NY, and Agnes Kapouralos and her husband, Andreas of Manhasset, NY.
Visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM and 7:00 to 9:00 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Funeral Home on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 9:15 AM for the procession to her 10:30 AM Funeral Mass at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, 549 Newman Springs Road (Route 520), Marlboro. Interment will follow in St. Gabriel's Cemetery and Mausoleum, Marlboro. For information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020