Theresa A. Gokey
Theresa "Terry" A. Gokey (nee Veneri), 80, formerly of Toms River, NJ, passed away on May 24, 2020. Born in Jersey City, NJ, Terry lived in Edison, NJ for 35 years before moving to Toms River 25 years ago. At the center of Terry's world were her children and grandchildren and she was happiest when spending time with family. Terry was a wonderful cook who enjoyed preparing food and hosting holidays and family get-togethers where she could lavish love and Italian fare on family and friends. No Christmas celebration would be complete without Terry's famous homemade coffee cake.
Terry is predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Eugene J. Gokey, and her grandson, Chase Ryan Olsen. She is survived by her children - Kevin Gokey of Doylestown, PA, Mark Gokey of South Plainfield, NJ, Maureen Olsen and her husband Kyle of Jackson, NJ, Michael Gokey and his wife Joanne of Ringoes, NJ and her beloved grandchildren Alyssa, Morgan, Quinn, Jack, Amanda and Aidan.
Funeral services will be private. A public memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Terry's name to the www.ChaseRyanOlsenFoundation.com for childhood cancer awareness. Please visit www.andersoncampbellmanchester.com to post a tribute.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 26 to May 27, 2020.