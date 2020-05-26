Theresa A. Gokey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa A. Gokey

Theresa "Terry" A. Gokey (nee Veneri), 80, formerly of Toms River, NJ, passed away on May 24, 2020. Born in Jersey City, NJ, Terry lived in Edison, NJ for 35 years before moving to Toms River 25 years ago. At the center of Terry's world were her children and grandchildren and she was happiest when spending time with family. Terry was a wonderful cook who enjoyed preparing food and hosting holidays and family get-togethers where she could lavish love and Italian fare on family and friends. No Christmas celebration would be complete without Terry's famous homemade coffee cake.

Terry is predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Eugene J. Gokey, and her grandson, Chase Ryan Olsen. She is survived by her children - Kevin Gokey of Doylestown, PA, Mark Gokey of South Plainfield, NJ, Maureen Olsen and her husband Kyle of Jackson, NJ, Michael Gokey and his wife Joanne of Ringoes, NJ and her beloved grandchildren Alyssa, Morgan, Quinn, Jack, Amanda and Aidan.

Funeral services will be private. A public memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Terry's name to the www.ChaseRyanOlsenFoundation.com for childhood cancer awareness. Please visit www.andersoncampbellmanchester.com to post a tribute.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
3010 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
7326575700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved