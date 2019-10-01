Services
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Visitation RC Church
Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Nocerino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa A. "Terry" Nocerino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa A. "Terry" Nocerino Obituary
Theresa A. "Terry" Nocerino

Howell - Theresa "Terry" Nocerino of Howell, NJ passed away September 29, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. Born in Newark Theresa enjoyed being a homemaker.

She was predeceased by her father William Johnson and her brother Robert Johnson.

Surviving are her husband Frank Nocerino, son Christopher Taylor and his fiancé Nicole and daughter Sara Taylor. Also surviving are her mother Alice Dickens and her husband Ray, brothers William Johnson and his wife Lori, Michael Johnson, Benjamin Johnson, Eugene Johnson and sister Alicia Martin and her husband Jim, Suzanne Parsley and her husband Doug, grandson who she cherished Chase Marks and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting will be Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9pm at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 11:00am at Church of the Visitation RC Church, Mantoloking Road, Brick. www.silvertonmemorial.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now