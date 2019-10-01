|
Theresa A. "Terry" Nocerino
Howell - Theresa "Terry" Nocerino of Howell, NJ passed away September 29, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. Born in Newark Theresa enjoyed being a homemaker.
She was predeceased by her father William Johnson and her brother Robert Johnson.
Surviving are her husband Frank Nocerino, son Christopher Taylor and his fiancé Nicole and daughter Sara Taylor. Also surviving are her mother Alice Dickens and her husband Ray, brothers William Johnson and his wife Lori, Michael Johnson, Benjamin Johnson, Eugene Johnson and sister Alicia Martin and her husband Jim, Suzanne Parsley and her husband Doug, grandson who she cherished Chase Marks and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting will be Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9pm at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 11:00am at Church of the Visitation RC Church, Mantoloking Road, Brick. www.silvertonmemorial.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 1, 2019