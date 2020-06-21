Theresa A. Schmidt
Brick - Theresa A. Schmidt, 93, of Brick passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at her daughter's home surrounded by the love of her family. Mrs. Schmidt retired in 1988 as an International Purchasing Agent from Siemens Medical Systems in Iselin. Previously, she was the first school secretary at St. Helena's Grammar School in Edison. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Theresa was a member of the Bayberry Garden Club in Brielle, The American Legion #471 Ladies Auxiliary in Iselin, a founding member and former President of the Greenbriar Garden Club, Women of Irish Heritage, The American Irish Association of Woodbridge, Past President of St. Cecelia's Rosary Society, St. Cecelia's PTA of Iselin, a Girl Scout Troop Leader and Past President of the MPT Little League Auxiliary. She was a volunteer for 12 years at JFK Medical Center in Edison and for 10 years at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Theresa had a "green thumb" and loved spending time in her garden. She was an avid Mahjongg player and enjoyed knitting and crocheting, supplying many, many Red & Black scarves to be donned by her Rutgers Football Fans!
At the age of 90, one of Theresa's most remarkable accomplishments was the writing and publishing of her book 'Tis Herself, a memoir of her life growing up in Greenwich Village with her Irish immigrant parents. The reason for this book was that she wanted her children to learn of their Irish heritage.
Born and raised in New York City, she lived in Menlo Park Terrace, Woodbridge from 1955-2001 before making the Greenbriar community in Brick her home.
She joins her husband, Robert D. Schmidt in heaven who passed away in 1998. She is also predeceased by her granddaughter, Catherine Schmidt; grandson, Matthew Schmidt; and all of her siblings. Surviving are her sons, Robert Schmidt and his wife, Patricia of Bridgeville, DE, John Schmidt and his wife, Pamela of Edison, Michael Schmidt and his wife, Katherine of Hillsborough; daughters, Ellen Ventolo and her husband, John of Lakewood, Marianne Schmidt of Dunedin, FL and Diane Kraft and her husband, Edward of Brick; 13 grandchildren, Danny and his wife Staci, Jenny and her fiancé Anthony, Roseanne, Elizabeth, Robert and his wife Amber, Kristen and her husband Luis, Andrea, Eddie, Julianne, Jessica, Emily, Griffin and Tess; and 5 great grandchildren, Adrianna, Jaxon, Madison, Robert and Charlotte; and many, many nieces, nephews and friends that loved her dearly.
Due to Covid-19 guidelines, a private family viewing and Funeral Mass will be held before the burial at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veteran Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Theresa's name to the Bayberry Garden Club, PO BOX 605, Brielle, NJ 08730. To send condolences, please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Jun. 21, 2020.