Theresa A. Toal-Heaney
Theresa A. Toal-Heaney

Bayville - Theresa "Teri" Anne Toal-Heaney passed away in Bayville, NJ on August 25, 2020 at the age of 57. Teri is survived by her loving husband of ten years, Richard Heaney, and her children Christopher Sean Lee, Matthew Conor Lee, and Megan Elizabeth Lee. Teri is also survived by her mother, Jadwiga Krucinska Toal, her brothers, Peter Toal, Timothy Toal, Stephen Toal, Michael Toal, Richard Toal, their spouses, and children.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Toal-Heaney GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-the-toalheaney-family .

Viewing will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 2pm - 4pm & 7pm - 9pm at Mastapeter Memorial Home, 270 Atlantic City Blvd (RT.9) Bayville, NJ 08721. Funeral will be Saturday, August 29th at 9:30 am in the funeral home before celebrating an 11am Funeral Mass at St. Barnabas Church in Bayville.

For a complete obituary and to leave condolences please go to www.mastapetermemorial.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Mastapeter Memorial Home, Inc.
AUG
28
Viewing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Mastapeter Memorial Home, Inc.
AUG
29
Funeral
09:30 AM
AUG
29
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Barnabas Church
Funeral services provided by
Mastapeter Memorial Home, Inc.
270 Atlantic City Boulevard (Route #9)
Bayville, NJ 08721
732-269-3100
