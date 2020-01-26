|
|
Theresa C. Janowski
Hazlet - Theresa C. Janowski, 96, of Hazlet, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Bayshore Community Hospital in Holmdel. Born in New York City, NY she resided in Brooklyn most of her life before retiring to Hazlet.
Mrs. Janowski was an active member of the Hazlet Senior's Club and was proud to have been Sunshine Lady for 12 years. She was a fan of the NY Mets. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by those that knew and loved her.
She was predeceased by her husband Joseph F. Janowski in 1994; as well as her sisters Elizabeth Murray and Patricia Switlow. Surviving are her daughters and their spouses: Barbara Matassa and Joseph of Middletown, Eileen Schlein and Lawrence of Hazlet, and Theresa Necef and Ilhan of Ocean; 8 grandchildren: Marie, Michael and his wife Laurie, Timothy, Carolyn, Alison and her husband Scott, Laura and her husband Jeff, John and Janine; 7 great-grandchildren: Nicolina, Luca, Christiano, Lucas, Avery, Logan and Jaxon; As well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 28 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home 115 Tindall Road in Middletown. A funeral Liturgy will be offered on Wednesday, January 29 at Holy Family R.C. Church 727 NJ-36 in Union Beach at time to be announced at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Fair View Cemetery.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020