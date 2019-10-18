|
|
Theresa "Terry" Denehy
Middletown - Theresa (Terry) Denehy, 89, of Middletown, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving children on October 17, 2019. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2-6 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday October 21, 2019 at 9:15am at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will follow at 10:30 am St. Mary's Chapel, 23 Leonardville Rd. Middletown. Burial will follow at Old Tennent Cemetery, Englishtown. For the full obituary, or for more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019