Theresa "Terry" E. Farrington



Manahawkin - Theresa "Terry" E Farrington passed away on July 9, 2020 after a 4 year battle with cancer.



Terry was born in Jersey City, on October 1, 1959 to her late parents, Mr. & Mrs. Thomas Farrington. Her sister Kathleen and brother Matt predecease her.



Surviving are her sisters, MaryAnne, Eileen, Pat and Peggy, and her brother Mark.



She was a former cashier in Toms River. She was a cheerleader at Sacred Heart School.



Terry will remain in our hearts forever.



Prayer service and burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, 238 Beachview Ave., Manahawkin at 11:30 on October 1, 2020.



Visitors are welcome.









