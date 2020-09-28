1/
Theresa E. "Terry" Farrington
Theresa "Terry" E. Farrington

Manahawkin - Theresa "Terry" E Farrington passed away on July 9, 2020 after a 4 year battle with cancer.

Terry was born in Jersey City, on October 1, 1959 to her late parents, Mr. & Mrs. Thomas Farrington. Her sister Kathleen and brother Matt predecease her.

Surviving are her sisters, MaryAnne, Eileen, Pat and Peggy, and her brother Mark.

She was a former cashier in Toms River. She was a cheerleader at Sacred Heart School.

Terry will remain in our hearts forever.

Prayer service and burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, 238 Beachview Ave., Manahawkin at 11:30 on October 1, 2020.

Visitors are welcome.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
