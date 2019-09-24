|
Theresa G. Legge
Whiting - Theresa G. Legge 92 of Whiting died Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Crestwood Manor, Whiting. Born, raised and resided in Staten Island, NY, until 1984, when she moved to Leisure Village West, Manchester and then to Crestwood Manor, Whiting 3 years ago. She was a seamstress and custom dressmaker for over 37 years before her retirement in 1980 from PJ Frocks, Staten Island and a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union. Her dressmaking career began at the age of 16. Theresa was taught to sew at an early age by her mother and in her teen years had to leave High School to help support their family but later in life completed that education which made her proud. Theresa was taught by her mother, the art of making bridal gowns. It was said that she had "Hands of Gold", as anything she touched would turn into a work of art. While residing at Leisure Village West, she belonged to the Westerneers, O.R.T. Knitting, Embroidary and Genealogy Clubs. She enjoyed Oil Painting, Ceramics, Theatre and was a published poet. She cherished time spent with her children and grandchildren. She was a Communicant of St John's Church, Lakehurst. She is predeceased by her husband, Ralph A Legge Sr. in 2001. Surviving is her son and daughter-in-law, Ralph A Jr. & Kelly Legge of Clarksburg, daughter and son-in-law, Donna & Tony Branco of Pittstown, her sister, Clara Pantazis of Whiting, and 5 grandchildren Christopher, Anthony, Brianne, Daniel, & Alex and several nieces and nephews. Visitation is Wednesday 3-7 pm at Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Road, Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Thursday 10 am at St John's Church, Lakehurst with interment to follow at the Brigadier Gen William C Doyle NJ Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Adler Aphasia Center, 60 West Hunter Ave, Maywood, NJ 07607 (adleraphasiacenter.org) or The Kessler Foundation/Aphasia Research, 120 Eagle Rock Ave, Suite 100, East Hanover, NJ 07936 (kesslerfoundation.org). For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 24, 2019