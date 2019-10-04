|
|
Theresa Ganter
Freehold - Theresa LaCava Ganter, 60, of Freehold Township passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, surrounded by her family. Theresa was born in New Brunswick and has resided in Freehold Township most of her life. She graduated from St. John Vianney High School, Holmdel in 1977 and Seton Hall University in 1981. Before being diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease), Theresa was the Business Manager at St. Rose of Lima School, Freehold. She was involved with many school functions and served terms as PTA President at both St. Rose of Lima School and St. John Vianney High School.
Theresa was blessed with a large loving family, and wonderful friends, many of whom helped care for her during her 9 year battle with ALS. Theresa was predeceased by her parents, Saverio and Dorothy LaCava. She is survived by her high school sweetheart and loving husband of 36 years Tom, four sons: TJ and his wife Jessica, Tim, Tony and his wife Meredith, and Craig; and her daughter Kaleigh. She is also survived by her four brothers: Carmine (Sue), Frank (Mary Ann), Gregory (Renee) and Matthew (Joan) LaCava; and her devoted sister Barbara (Glenn) Freeman.
Family and friends are invited to gather at Freeman Funeral Home, 47 E. Main Street, Freehold on Friday, October 4th from 4 to 8 PM. The Funeral liturgy will be Saturday, October 5th, 10:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima Church, Freehold, followed by entombment at St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Marlboro. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Joan Dancy & Pals c/o Riverview Medical Center 1 Riverview Plaza, PO Box 8157, Red Bank, NJ 07701-8157. For directions, or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 4, 2019