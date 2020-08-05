1/1
Theresa Gigliuto
Theresa Gigliuto

Toms River - Theresa C. Gigliuto, 92, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Born in Maspeth, NY, she lived in Elmhurst, NY, before moving to Toms River in 1989. She was a Payroll Supervisor for Berger Industry in Maspeth, NY and was a parishioner of St Joseph RC Church in Toms River, NJ. Theresa is preceded in death by her beloved husband Santi and her parents Jack and Angelina (Imperial) Moscarella. She is survived by her loving daughter Dr. Christine Gigliuto and her husband Ralph Dehner, as well as her grandson Alexander Dehner all of Toms River, NJ. The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 4 to 7pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St Catherine Blvd., Toms River, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10:30am at St Joseph RC Church, 685 Hooper Ave., Toms River, NJ. Committal will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NJ Pandemic Relief Fund, NJPRF.org, in memory of Theresa. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
AUG
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St Joseph RC Church
