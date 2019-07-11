Services
Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home
344 Route 9 North
Manalapan, NJ 07726
(732) 972-8484
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Liturgy
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel's Historic Church
Marlboro, NJ
Theresa L. Bryan Obituary
Theresa L. Bryan

Freehold - Theresa L. Bryan, 99, of Freehold, died on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Madison Crossing Nursing Home in Freehold. Born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey she has resided in the Morganville section of Marlboro for most of her life.

Theresa is predeceased by her husband Lawrence; siblings Frank, Martin, Peter, Joseph, Mary and Veronica; and granddaughter Laura. She is survived by her daughters Linda and her husband Robert, and Loretta and her husband Henry; grandchildren John, Paul, Megan and Leah.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Friday, July 12 from 9:30-10:30am at Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home, 344 Route 9 North, Manalapan. A funeral liturgy will be held on Friday, July 12 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Gabriel's Historic Church, Marlboro. Entombment will follow at St. Gabriel's Mausoleum, Marlboro. To leave a condolence, please visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 11, 2019
