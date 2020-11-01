1/1
Theresa L. Siebert M.D.
Theresa L. Siebert, MD

Hallandale Beach, FL, formerly of Manasquan - Theresa L Siebert, M.D. (née Long), passed away on October 14, 2020. Dr. Siebert, former Chief of Radiology at Point Pleasant Hospital was 93 years old. Known for her adventurous spirit and inquiring intellect, she was one of only four women in her class of 1951 at Columbia Medical School. It was there she met her husband of 56 years, David Siebert, MD., a surgeon. They married in 1952, where after Dr. David Siebert joined the Air Force. They were stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany, where Theresa gave birth to daughter, Laurel, in 1954. Later that year, the Doctors Siebert traveled back to the US. Three years later, Theresa gave birth to son David, and settled in Manasquan. The couple lived for 50 years in the home they purchased there. In 1969, Theresa obtained a post at Point Pleasant Hospital. Ten years later, she was named Chief of Radiology.

The Doctors Siebert volunteered as members of the Lake Placid Olympic Organizing Committee (LPOOC) Medical Staff for the 1980 Winter Olympics. After they retired, the couple became snowbirds, and wintered in Florida in various resorts including Fisher Island, Amelia Island, Sarasota, and Naples. Dr. David Siebert passed away in 2008 after a struggle with Alzheimer's disease.

Thereafter, Theresa rarely spoke. She moved full time to Hallandale Beach, Florida, four years ago. Companion and friend May Ellen Berryman lived with her and helped her with her needs. She was at her side as Terry passed away. Theresa, the eldest of seven children, is survived by son David and daughter Laurel, as well as brothers John and Michael Long, sister Virginia, and granddaughters Heidi and Rachel.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 10am at St. Catharine Cemetery in Sea Girt.

The Neary-Quinn Funeral Home in Manasquan is in charge of arrangements.

For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.neary-quinnfuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 1 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
