Services
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-4900
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
St Mary of the Lake Church
Theresa M. Fischer Obituary
Theresa M Fischer

Toms River - Theresa M. Fischer 86 of Toms River died Monday March 25, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. Born in New York, NY she resided in Middletown, NJ for 24 years before moving to the Lake Ridge Community in Toms River for the past 23 years. She enjoyed knitting & crocheting and was a member of the Aran Knitting Club at Lake Ridge as well as the Bowling League and Marion Prayer Group. She was a parishioner at St Mary of the Lake Church in Lakewood where she was a Eucharistic Minister. The family would like to thank her caregiver, Charlie Hanley, for her devotion and loving care to Theresa. She was predeceased by her parents, Patrick & Monica Gerrity, two brothers and three sisters. Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Ernest, son, Christopher & his wife Patricia, 3 daughters and their husbands, Barbara & Eugene Dougherty, Susan & Steven Elyar and Monica & Stephen Bonk, and 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Visitation is Sunday 1-5 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Monday 12 PM at St Mary of the Lake Church with interment to follow at NJ Veteran's Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Ocean Medical Center Hospice 425 Jack Martin Boulevard Brick, NJ 08724. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 27, 2019
