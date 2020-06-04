Theresa M. Gibson
Jackson Twp. - Theresa M. Gibson of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Bartley Healthcare after a fierce battle with Covid-19. She was born in Elizabeth, NJ.
Theresa married the love of her life Walter J. Gibson Jr., on September 24, 1950. Together they moved to Bryan Airforce Base in Bryan, Texas. They returned with their son Thomas to Roselle Park, NJ, before making Iselin, NJ, their home for 45 years. Theresa spent the last 6 years in Jackson to be closer to her family.
Theresa worked as a waitress for many years in several restaurants, one of the most significant being The Hub Pub in Menlo Park Mall, where she introduced her daughter Kathy to her current husband of 42 years when they all worked together. She then moved on to be the cook at St. Cecelia's rectory for many years before retiring.
Theresa enjoyed camping in Tip Tam in Jackson, NJ, as long as the trailer had an oven big enough to cook a turkey and the screen house included wall-to-wall carpeting. She was a fabulous cook, an excellent baker and loved going to Fridays and the Cheesecake Factory where every cook, waitress and waiter fell in love with her, and benefited from her homemade goodies. Always careful to befriend management first, Theresa was well known for smuggling both homemade food in and restaurant condiments out.
She was a wonderful, loving, and caring wife, mom, grandmom, great grandma, aunt and friend. If you were lucky enough to be in her life, you were going to laugh all night. She was a woman of her faith and was proud to share it with anyone who wanted to listen (special thanks to St. Anthony for tirelessly working to find many lost belongings over the years.) She was well known at Bartley Healthcare to anyone who entered as the cook for St. Cecelia's, the "church lady", and for telling everyone about the time she won a car at the church fair.
Theresa is predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Lena Grosso; her husband, Walter J. Gibson, Jr., in 2009; and by her 6 sisters and one brother. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen M. Cardona and her husband, Ruben; her son, Thomas and his wife, Colleen of Austin, Texas; her three grandchildren, Danielle Conde and her husband Matthew of Jackson NJ, Christine Ann Cardona of Astoria, New York, and David Schenk and his wife, Teresa also of Texas; and by her two great grandchildren, the "dollies" of her life, Ella Angelina Conde and Grayson Walter.
Due to the CDC guidelines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral arrangements are private and under the care of the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Rd., Jackson, NJ. For further information and to leave condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.