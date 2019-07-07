Services
Berkeley Twp. - Theresa M. Maloney, 91, of Berkeley Twp., NJ passed away on July 3, 2019. Born in New Orleans, LA, Theresa lived in South Orange and Maplewood before moving to Berkeley Twp. in 1995. She was a Eucharistic minister at St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church. She had an adventurous spirit, having traveled to Hong Kong, England, Ireland and Germany, with regular visits to her family and roots in New Orleans.

Theresa was predeceased by her husband Vincent and her son Thomas. She is dearly loved and survived by her children, Arthur and Carol Maloney of Fair Haven, NJ, Robert Maloney of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Stephen and Janice Maloney of Barnegat, NJ, Maureen and Cliff Auld of Hazlet, NJ; her daughter-in-law Marianne Maloney of River Edge; two sisters, Florita Hecker and Helen and Wayne Nicholas both of New Orleans. Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, all the loves of her life.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday July 8 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Road Toms River, NJ 08755. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:30 AM at St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church 130 St. MaximilianLane, Toms River. Entombment will be at Ocean County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to , Memphis, TN. Condolences and memories may be shared with family by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 7, 2019
