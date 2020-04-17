|
|
Theresa M. Pascarelli
Toms River - THERESA M. PASCARELLI, 92, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Ocean Medical Center, Brick, NJ. She was born in New York and had resided in Howell Twp. for many years.
Theresa was employed as a clerk for the Howell Twp., Tax Assessor's office prior to her retirement.
Theresa was predeceased by her parents, Julius and Maddalena Libonati; and by her husband, Albert Pascarelli in 2014. She is survived by her daughter, Rosemary Herberger of Toms River; her grandson, Adam Herberger and his wife, Katie; her granddaughter, Alissa Kindangen and her husband, Carlo; and by her 3 great grandchildren.
Due to the CDC guidelines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral arrangements are private and under the care of the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson, NJ.
If so desired, contributions may be made to the Ocean County Board of Social Services, Statewide Respite Care Program of Ocean County, 1027 Hooper Avenue, Toms River, NJ 08754, and would be greatly appreciated. For further information and to send condolence messages to the family please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020