Theresa Marie Walsh
1958 - 2020
Theresa Marie Walsh

Boulder City, NV - Theresa Marie Walsh, 61 of Boulder City NV, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020.

Theresa was born November 15, 1958 to Joseph and Rose Battaglia, in Jersey City, NJ. She spent her first 4 years in Hoboken, before family moved to Avon-by-the Sea. She graduated from Asbury Park High School, and then began working at the Asbury Park Press and later Perkin Elmer. Theresa spent her life making others feel special, her tremendous heart, and unbounding love, will be remembered by everyone in her life. She made everyone part of her extended family. Theresa was an avid Yankees fan and never missed a game.

Theresa was predeceased by her precious daughter Erica, her father Joseph Battaglia. She is survived by her husband of 38 years to Jim Walsh, her son James Walsh, her mother Rose Battaglia, a brother, and sister in law Joe and Janet Battaglia. As well as six godchildren, dear cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbors and countless friends.

Visitation will be on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 1-4pm at the Neary-Quinn Funeral Home, 39 South Street, Manasquan, NJ. A Mass will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 9:30 am at St. Denis Church in Manasquan. Interment will follow at Atlantic View Cemetery in Manasquan.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall St., Eatontown, NJ 07724 OR www.monmouthcountyspca.org

For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.neary-quinnfuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Neary Quinn Funeral Home
OCT
19
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Denis Church
Funeral services provided by
Neary Quinn Funeral Home
39 South Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
7322230003
