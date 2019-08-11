Services
Freeman Funeral Home
47 East Main St
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0808
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Liturgy
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
Interment
Following Services
St. Rose of Lima Cemetery
Theresa Matutis Obituary
Theresa Matutis

Freehold - Theresa Matutis, 91, of Freehold passed away peacefully at home on August 9, 2019. She was a lifelong resident of Freehold. After graduating Freehold High School at the age of sixteen she began working at Fort Monmouth as the Officers payroll clerk. Later in life she returned to work and retired in 2000 after 30 years as a Supervisor for International Vitamin Corporation Freehold.

Mrs. Matutis was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church Freehold.

Theresa loved music and traveling and enjoyed many concerts, bus trips, cruises and the Caribbean Islands. She was known for her gardening and flower arranging skills and the decorative items she made. She loved the holidays, NY Yankees and Nascar. She will be remembered mostly for her kindness and generosity.

She was predeceased by her parents Agnes and Albert Cawley and her husband Stanley in 1972. She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Robert and Florence, her daughter Nancy Matutis, and her daughter and son in law Susan and Christopher D'Onofrio. Granddaughter and husband Victoria and Richard Krauss, her three great grandsons Nicholas, Joseph and Matthew Krauss and her niece Carolyn Walker-Carr.

Family and friends are invited to gather at Freeman Funeral Home, 47 E. Main Street, Freehold, New Jersey, on Monday August 12, 2019 from 4:00-8:00pm. There will be a Funeral Liturgy at St. Rose of Lima Church on Tuesday at 10:00am; immediately followed by interment at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Freehold First Aid Squad. For directions, or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.Freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 11, 2019
