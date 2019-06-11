|
|
Theresa "Terry" McKenna
Matawan - Theresa "Terry" McKenna (nee: Walling), 71, a lifelong resident of Matawan, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Terry was born and raised in Matawan to the late Moses and Dorothy Walling, she was a graduate of Matawan High School. Terry worked as parish secretary for the First Presbyterian Church of Matawan for 10 years, then for 20 years as parish secretary of St. Clement's RC Church in Matawan. She was a devoted communicant of St. Clement's, having served in the church choir and in the Altar Rosary Society. Terry was also a dedicated member of the Woman's Club of Matawan and the Matawan Historical Society. Terry was recently predeceased by her beloved husband of 50 years, Anthony "John" McKenna. She is survived by her devoted sons, John and Thomas of Matawan, her caring sister-in-law Antoinette "Toni" McKenna of Loveland, CO, and her cherished cousin, Donna Coats and husband Bob of West Norriton, PA. Terry's gentle spirit will be greatly missed by her church family, her community and her countless friends. Family and friends may visit Wednesday, June 12th, from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at St. Clement's RC Church, 172 Freneau Avenue, Matawan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, June 13th at 10:00am at St. Clement's RC Church, followed by interment at Old Tennent Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.bedlefuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 11, 2019