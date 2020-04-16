|
Theresa Micchelli
Theresa Micchelli, nee Fernicola, entered into eternal rest on April 14, 2020.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Salvatore Micchelli, and her children Thomas of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, William of Somers Point, NJ, Joseph and Donna of May's Landing, NJ, Elizabeth and Ted Romanowski of Freehold, NJ, Angela and Jack DaSilva of Lake Como, NJ, and Michael Healy of Brigantine, NJ. Theresa was pre deceased by her beloved daughter Mary Micchelli. She is also survived by brother in law, Dr. Guy Barbato of Miami, Florida. She was a loving and dedicated grandma to Alexandria, Anthony, Matthew, Annmarie, Racheal, Doug, Teddy, Gabrielle, Mark, Joseph, Mary and Caroline. Beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews who will miss her welcoming arms and her capacity to always include everyone. She was a caring and loving matriarch that always put others first.
Theresa was also predeceased by her parents, Hardy and Sadie Fernicola, and siblings, Joe and Mildred Rocco, Marie Rios, Angela Barbato, and Louise and Charles Nuttman.
Theresa worked at the Prudential in Newark prior to marrying Sal in 1952. She lived in Newark until 1965. That year the family moved to Freehold and have been there since. She made life long friends on Plymouth Drive and was loved by so many. Her neighbors were part of the family. Her generous spirit, loyalty and compassionate nature will have a lasting impact on all that loved her.
A parishioner of St. Rose of Lima, Theresa was once a member of the Rosary Altar Society and the Catholic Daughters of America. Her trust in God and devotion to his blessed Mother guided her through her life and was a constant source of comfort. "Yes, others, Lord, yes, others; Let this my motto be; Help me to live for others, That I may live like Thee."
Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020