Theresa Monteleone
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa Monteleone

Hackettstown - Theresa Monteleone, 92, of Hackettstown, NJ formerly of Jersey City and Barnegat, NJ passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

Her beloved husband of 40 years, Charles and her sister Edna predeceased her.

Her loving children, Gary and his wife Pacita and Lisa Ruggiano and her husband Jeffrey as well as her cherished grandson, Gary Jr. and his wife, Kristina, survive Theresa.

Even though she worked for many years as an executive secretary, her most fulfilling and happiest days were spent being a wife and a mother. She loved to take care of family and friends, and she was the person that everyone relied on.

Theresa was an avid reader; she enjoyed swimming and was an animal lover.

She will be missed greatly by all.

With the current circumstances, services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Theresa's memory may be sent to Heath Village Retirement Community, 433 Schooleys Mountain Rd., Hackettstown, NJ 07840

To leave online condolences for the Monteleone family, please visit www.shinnfuneralhome.com.

The Thos L. Shinn Funeral Home, 10 Hilliard Dr., Manahawkin was entrusted with the funeral arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thos. L. Shinn Funeral Home
10 Hilliard Drive
Manahawkin, NJ 08050
6095977740
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved