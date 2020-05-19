Theresa Monteleone
Hackettstown - Theresa Monteleone, 92, of Hackettstown, NJ formerly of Jersey City and Barnegat, NJ passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Her beloved husband of 40 years, Charles and her sister Edna predeceased her.
Her loving children, Gary and his wife Pacita and Lisa Ruggiano and her husband Jeffrey as well as her cherished grandson, Gary Jr. and his wife, Kristina, survive Theresa.
Even though she worked for many years as an executive secretary, her most fulfilling and happiest days were spent being a wife and a mother. She loved to take care of family and friends, and she was the person that everyone relied on.
Theresa was an avid reader; she enjoyed swimming and was an animal lover.
She will be missed greatly by all.
With the current circumstances, services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Theresa's memory may be sent to Heath Village Retirement Community, 433 Schooleys Mountain Rd., Hackettstown, NJ 07840
To leave online condolences for the Monteleone family, please visit www.shinnfuneralhome.com.
The Thos L. Shinn Funeral Home, 10 Hilliard Dr., Manahawkin was entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Hackettstown - Theresa Monteleone, 92, of Hackettstown, NJ formerly of Jersey City and Barnegat, NJ passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Her beloved husband of 40 years, Charles and her sister Edna predeceased her.
Her loving children, Gary and his wife Pacita and Lisa Ruggiano and her husband Jeffrey as well as her cherished grandson, Gary Jr. and his wife, Kristina, survive Theresa.
Even though she worked for many years as an executive secretary, her most fulfilling and happiest days were spent being a wife and a mother. She loved to take care of family and friends, and she was the person that everyone relied on.
Theresa was an avid reader; she enjoyed swimming and was an animal lover.
She will be missed greatly by all.
With the current circumstances, services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Theresa's memory may be sent to Heath Village Retirement Community, 433 Schooleys Mountain Rd., Hackettstown, NJ 07840
To leave online condolences for the Monteleone family, please visit www.shinnfuneralhome.com.
The Thos L. Shinn Funeral Home, 10 Hilliard Dr., Manahawkin was entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 19 to May 20, 2020.