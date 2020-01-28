Services
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
(732) 363-1987
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
D'Elia Funeral Home
1300 Vermont Ave.
Lakewood, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Family Church
1139 E. County Line Road
Lakewood, NJ
Theresa P. Fowler


1930 - 2020
Theresa P. Fowler Obituary
Theresa P. Fowler

Toms River - Theresa P. Fowler, age 89, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on Monday January 27, 2020 at the Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ. Theresa was born in Elizabeth, NJ on March 21, 1930 as the daughter of the late John and Mary Kotynski. She was raised in Elizabeth and resided there for much of her early life. Theresa resided in the Lake Ridge section of Toms River for the last 25 years. She retired from Prudential Insurance in Newark, NJ after over 10 years of service. Theresa enjoyed collecting coins.

Sister of the late Stanley Kotynski and Lillian Ann Francis, she is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Donald K. Fowler; a niece Diane Wajda; two nephews, Richard and Tommy Wajda; and several other extended relatives.

Visitation will be Sunday, February 2, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 in Holy Family Church, 1139 E. County Line Road, Lakewood, NJ 08701. Entombment will follow in the St. Mary of the Lake Mausoleum, 1 Honey Locust Drive, Lakewood, NJ 08701. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for the Fowler family.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
