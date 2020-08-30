1/1
Theresa Salzano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa Salzano

Manahawkin - Theresa Salzano, 85, of Manahawkin, NJ passed on August 28, 2020. Born in Staten Island, NY she graduated from Port Richmond High School where she earned membership in the Arista Society, and on the permanent honor roll. Theresa worked as an executive secretary for the City of New York. She retired to Stafford Twsp. where she was a member and past secretary of the Italian American Club.

Surviving are her husband of 65 years, Genaro "Jerry" Salzano; 2 children, Roslyn and husband Robert Push, Thomas and wife Karen Salzano; 5 grandchildren, Allie, Matthew, Christina, Jackie and Andrew; her brother, Richard and wife Lois Matarangelo; sister-in-law, Marie and husband Frank Tansey; brother-in-law, Joseph Karasinski. She was predeceased by her sister, Annette Karasinski.

Viewing Tue., September 1, 2020 from 5 to 8 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Mass offered Wed. 10 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Brant Beach. Entombment to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery Manahawkin. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital appreciated. (www.BarnegatFH.com)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Barnegat Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Entombment
St. Mary's Cemetery Manahawkin
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 660-8282
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barnegat Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved