Theresa Salzano
Manahawkin - Theresa Salzano, 85, of Manahawkin, NJ passed on August 28, 2020. Born in Staten Island, NY she graduated from Port Richmond High School where she earned membership in the Arista Society, and on the permanent honor roll. Theresa worked as an executive secretary for the City of New York. She retired to Stafford Twsp. where she was a member and past secretary of the Italian American Club.
Surviving are her husband of 65 years, Genaro "Jerry" Salzano; 2 children, Roslyn and husband Robert Push, Thomas and wife Karen Salzano; 5 grandchildren, Allie, Matthew, Christina, Jackie and Andrew; her brother, Richard and wife Lois Matarangelo; sister-in-law, Marie and husband Frank Tansey; brother-in-law, Joseph Karasinski. She was predeceased by her sister, Annette Karasinski.
Viewing Tue., September 1, 2020 from 5 to 8 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat. Mass offered Wed. 10 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Brant Beach. Entombment to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery Manahawkin. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
