Theresa Smith
Theresa Smith, 82 a long time resident of Long Branch died on Friday May 29th at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune.
Theresa was the Secretary of the Long Branch Recreation Department for many years, she especially loved working along the Long Branch beaches. She was an altruistic person, willing to do anything to help anyone she could.
Along with her daughter Joanne and her two grandsons that she affectionately called her angels, traveled every year to Disney World. When her grandsons reached the age they could enjoy Europe, they moved there annual family trip from Florida to Europe, visiting Italy, Spain, Alaska, then travelling to all the Caribbean Islands. Theresa enjoyed knitting and would always start her project over. Her favorite time was the holidays with her family.
She was a lover of Windmill Hotdogs, grilled cheese , chocolate and her nightly ice cream.
Surviving Theresa is her loving daughter, Joanne White, Spring Lake; Theresa's two angels, Tyler and Wesley White; her cousins, Theresa and Harry Schaubert, Linda and Dom Derasmo, Annette and Howard Sabo, Ada Ruggiero, Roland Matthew, Susan and Clifford Johnson, Joann Sparandeo and Domenic Sparandeo.
Due to New Jersey's restrictions of gatherings Theresa will be buried in a private ceremony at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch. In lieu of traditional remembrances please memorialize Theresa at St. Jude's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. To share a favorite memory or send her family a condolence message please visit Theresa's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Theresa Smith, 82 a long time resident of Long Branch died on Friday May 29th at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune.
Theresa was the Secretary of the Long Branch Recreation Department for many years, she especially loved working along the Long Branch beaches. She was an altruistic person, willing to do anything to help anyone she could.
Along with her daughter Joanne and her two grandsons that she affectionately called her angels, traveled every year to Disney World. When her grandsons reached the age they could enjoy Europe, they moved there annual family trip from Florida to Europe, visiting Italy, Spain, Alaska, then travelling to all the Caribbean Islands. Theresa enjoyed knitting and would always start her project over. Her favorite time was the holidays with her family.
She was a lover of Windmill Hotdogs, grilled cheese , chocolate and her nightly ice cream.
Surviving Theresa is her loving daughter, Joanne White, Spring Lake; Theresa's two angels, Tyler and Wesley White; her cousins, Theresa and Harry Schaubert, Linda and Dom Derasmo, Annette and Howard Sabo, Ada Ruggiero, Roland Matthew, Susan and Clifford Johnson, Joann Sparandeo and Domenic Sparandeo.
Due to New Jersey's restrictions of gatherings Theresa will be buried in a private ceremony at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch. In lieu of traditional remembrances please memorialize Theresa at St. Jude's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. To share a favorite memory or send her family a condolence message please visit Theresa's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.