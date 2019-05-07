|
Theresa Solakian
Toms River - Theresa Solakian, age 94, of Toms River, NJ passed away on Friday May 3, 2019.
Theresa was born May 3, 1925 in New York, NY. Theresa was a resident of Freehold, NJ for over 40 years before moving to Ocean County 27 years ago. She retired in 1992 after a 24 year career with the Central Jersey Bank & Trust Company, having served as an administrative assistant for the Consumer Loan Department and later as the Supervisor of Operations. While residing in Country Place, she became active in the clubhouse arranging various trips for residents to New York, Philadelphia, and Atlantic City. Known for her generosity, she was always willing to help others. Theresa was a baking, crocheting, and shopping enthusiast. She was very devoted to her family and loved spending time with them.
Wife of the late Mitchell Solakian, she is survived by her son, Ken Solakian and his wife Linda; a daughter, Eileen Bacigalupi and her husband Carl; a brother, Sahag Dardarian; her grandchildren, Jennifer and Kimberly Solakian; her great-granddaughter, Sydney DaSilva Solakian; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Friday from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m. at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Avenue, Lakewood, NJ 08701. Her funeral service will be on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Ocean County Memorial Park, 1722 Silverton Road, Toms River, 08755.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for the Solakian family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 7, 2019