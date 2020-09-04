Theresa Strada Vaccaro
Asbury Park - Theresa Strada Vaccaro, age 95, of Asbury Park, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020. She was born in Asbury Park and attended Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School and Asbury Park High School. Theresa was a dedicated employee of Bell Telephone Company for 47 years.
Theresa was a communicant of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and had a special devotion to the Miraculous Medal Novena. If you needed prayers, Theresa promised to add you to her list. She was an active member of the Immaculate Conception Society, the Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary, the Rosarians, the Prayer Cenacle, The Trinitarians, and the Italian American Seniors.
Theresa enjoyed telling stories, especially about her siblings and their childhood, her days as a telephone operator, and her travel escapades with her husband, Vic. She loved babies and was like a second mother to her nieces and nephews, as she and Vic took them on fun outings, kept close tabs on their lives, and attended their milestones and sporting events. Theresa had a wonderful sense of humor and thrived on being the life of the party, along with dancing and singing. Her ability to socialize with everyone she met, sense of humor, quick wit, and feistiness will be missed.
"Tressa" is predeceased by her devoted husband Vic, her parents Achille and Lena Corbo Strada, sisters Erminia "Dolly" Bruno and Etra Baiano, sister-in-law Mary Lorusso, brother-in-law Patsy Vaccaro, nephew Thomas Baiano, and niece NickiLee Squillante Petillo. She is survived by her brothers Michael Strada & his wife Jane, Remo Strada and his wife Linda; sisters-in-law Elena Aurichio and Gloria Squillante; a multitude of nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews, and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, September 8, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Asbury Avenue, Asbury Park. Interment immediately following Mt. Calvary Cemetery Neptune. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School, 1220 First Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712 Attention: Sister Jude. Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave Asbury Park is in charge of arrangements. For codolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net