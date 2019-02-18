|
|
Theresa Widrich
Eatontown - Theresa "Reise" Widrich, 63, of Eatontown, passed away on February 16, 2019. She was born in Red Bank to Richard C. and Margaret M. (Mego) Widrich.
She is survived by her loving brother, Carl Widrich of Oakhurst, her loyal sister Francine Widrich of Eatontown and her devoted niece, Bethany Widrich.
A memorial gathering will be held on Thurs. Feb 21st from 5-7pm at the Braun Funeral Home, 106 Broad St., Eatontown. A memorial Mass will be offered on Fri., Feb. 22 10am at St. Dorothea's RC Church in Eatontown followed by interment at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall St, Eatontown, NJ 07724. Memories and condolences may be shared and full obituary may be read at braunfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 18, 2019