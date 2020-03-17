|
Therese A. "Terry" Wilson
Shrewsbury - Therese A. "Terry" Wilson, 89, of Shrewsbury, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15th. The daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Shaughnessey Kelley, Terry was born in Elizabeth, NJ. She was a graduate of Batten High School and Newark State Teachers College (Kean University). Her love of learning would be reflected in a career that began as a teacher in the Connecticut Farms Elementary School of Union, NJ, and later as a library assistant at Monmouth University's Guggenheim Memorial Library. Terry was an active participant in the Shrewsbury Homesteaders and the Bell Telephone Pioneers. Her devotion to her family and friends was palpable - especially her creativity in the kitchen and in the fresh-baked apple pies and chocolate-chip cookies for which she was known - and which will never taste the same again without her. Most important to her was spending time with family and friends, and she will be sadly missed by all.
Terry was predeceased by her beloved husband of 67 years, Jack Wilson, and her daughter-in-law, Kathleen Wilson. Her legacy of a life lived with kindness and caring will continue in those who mourn her loss: daughters Patty Wilhelmsen and Susan Milnes, sons John (Bridget) and Robert, 10 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at the Church of the Precious Blood in Monmouth Beach, on Friday, March 20th at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in Terry's memory to either the Shrewsbury First Aid Squad, 115 Haddon Avenue, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702, or the Little Silver Library, 484 Prospect Avenue, Little Silver, NJ 07739.
Please visit Therese's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
A celebration of Terry's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020