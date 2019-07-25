|
|
Theresia Schneider
Avon - SCHNEIDER, Theresia (nee Zettl), 95, of Avon died Sunday, July 20, 2019.
She was born in the Fall of 1923 in a Farming Village south of Budapest, Hungary.
Married to Peter Schneider they moved to Austria in the early 1940's. A son, Johann, was born in 1943. In the late '40's the Family moved to the Munich area in Germany. With limited work potentials they immigrated to the USA, NYC in 1952 and in 1954 to NJ.
Theresia worked as a Seamstress in a women's dress factory.
Having a desire for the "American Dream" they purchase an Ice Cream, Hand dipped Chocolate and Luncheonette in Newark, NJ, in 1960.
Theresia cooked, Peter made the Ice Cream and Chocolates.
On their day off they loved the Jersey Shore. Eventually they bought the Poughkeepsie Hotel in Asbury Park, NJ in 1968. In 1970 they acquired the Avon site. Peter passed away in 1975. Theresia continued SCHNEIDER'S Restaurant, with love for her "extended Family", for 48 years, serving traditional German-American food and Home Made Ice Cream. She called Avon-by-the-Sea her permanent home for those 48 years.
Theresia is survived by her son, Johann, Daughter-in-Law Beverly, Grandsons: Hans wife Julia, & Christopher wife Vicky, Great Grandkids: Carolyn, Katherine, Dustin, Ian & Abbe.
Gathering and Service will be Saturday, from 10 AM until the service at 10:30 AM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35, Wall. Committal will follow in St. Catharine Cemetery, Wall. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of Flowers, please donate to the Avon First Aid, P. O. Box 3, Avon, NJ 07717, Avon Fire Company, P. O. Box 202 Avon, NJ 07717 or Gift-of-Life Organ Donation Program, 401 N. 3rd Street Philadelphia, PA 19123 is appreciated.
For more info, visit www.OBrienFuneralHome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 25, 2019