|
|
Thomas A. Aitken
Freehold Township - Thomas A. Aitken, 70, of Freehold Township, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.
Tom was born and raised in Queens, NY. He lived in Wall for many years before recently moving to Freehold Township. After graduating from St. Leo University, he was a 5th Grade teacher in the Manalapan School District. He later began working for the Garden State Parkway, from which he retired several years ago after many years of service. He was a fan of all NY sports teams and a big fan of the Clemson Tigers. He enjoyed bowling and golf. He was an usher at the 5 PM. Saturday Mass at St. Rose Church in Belmar. But above all else, he was a devoted father and grandfather.
Tom is survived by his daughters and sons-in-laws, Amy and Chris Gervasi, of Haddonfield, Keira and Eric Shufelt, of South Carolina, and Kendra and Brian Remlinger, of Howell. He was the beloved Pop-Pop to Luke, Reid and Devon Gervasi, Ella and Hudson Shufelt, and Quinn and Delaney Remlinger. Also surviving are his brother Stephen Aitken, of Florida, his sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Edwin Schmidt, of Queens, and nephews and nieces. Tom was predeceased by his parents, Harper and Agnes (McEwan) Aitken, and by his brother, Chip Aitken.
Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, from 8:30-10:30 AM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Rose Church, Belmar, on Tuesday, at 11 AM, followed by burial at St. Catharine's Cemetery, Wall. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to , at . Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 17, 2019