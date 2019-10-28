Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Thomas A. Foy Iii Obituary
Thomas A. Foy, III

Salisbury - Thomas A. Foy, III, 82, of Salisbury passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 peacefully at home. Born on January 13, 1937, in Freehold, NJ, he was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Ann in 2017.

Longtime resident of Freehold, NJ, Tom worked for the United States Postal Service for 35 years. He relocated with his family to Salisbury, MD in 2012. Tom was an avid animal lover, especially his beloved dog "Sweet Pea". He loved to follow the horses with family and friends. Tom was a passionate sports fan, he loved to watch the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Rangers. In Tom's life, there were no strangers, only friends he hadn't met.

He is survived by two sons, Timothy M. Foy and his wife Annabelle, Brian P. Foy and his wife Jennifer; 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10 am at Holloway Funeral Home, Salisbury. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 9891 Broken Land Parkway, Suite 101, Columbia, Maryland 21046.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
