|
|
Thomas A. Hammell
Red Bank - Thomas A. Hammell, 62, of Red Bank, passed away peacefully at his home on February 7, 2019. Tom was born in Long Branch to Alexander and Ella (Ryan) Hammell. Tom was the owner of Body Shop Supply. He loved camping with his wife Maggie; his Yankees and going to the games with his nephew Chris; and attending Bible Study and Church Fellowship at the Lincroft Bible Church.
Tom is predeceased by his parents and his sister Elizabeth Ann Hammell. He is survived by his wife of 26 years Maggie; his brothers Willie Hammell of Beaufort, NC and Paul Hammell of Rahway, NJ; his nephews Christopher Hammell of Rahway, NJ and Mark Hammell of Digmans Ferry, PA; and his nieces Catherine Anna of Thompson of PA, Sarah Paterson of Glen Burnie, MD and Samantha McGinty of Jackson, NJ.
There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, February 23rd at 2 p.m. at Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Rd, Lincroft, NJ. Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 17, 2019