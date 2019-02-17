Services
Thompson Memorial Home
310 Broad St.
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0226
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Lincroft Bible Church
790 Newman Springs Rd
Lincroft, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Hammell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas A. Hammell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas A. Hammell Obituary
Thomas A. Hammell

Red Bank - Thomas A. Hammell, 62, of Red Bank, passed away peacefully at his home on February 7, 2019. Tom was born in Long Branch to Alexander and Ella (Ryan) Hammell. Tom was the owner of Body Shop Supply. He loved camping with his wife Maggie; his Yankees and going to the games with his nephew Chris; and attending Bible Study and Church Fellowship at the Lincroft Bible Church.

Tom is predeceased by his parents and his sister Elizabeth Ann Hammell. He is survived by his wife of 26 years Maggie; his brothers Willie Hammell of Beaufort, NC and Paul Hammell of Rahway, NJ; his nephews Christopher Hammell of Rahway, NJ and Mark Hammell of Digmans Ferry, PA; and his nieces Catherine Anna of Thompson of PA, Sarah Paterson of Glen Burnie, MD and Samantha McGinty of Jackson, NJ.

There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, February 23rd at 2 p.m. at Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Rd, Lincroft, NJ. Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.