Lacey Memorial Home - Forked River
1022 Lacey Road
Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 693-6800
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Thomas A. Hebert Sr. Obituary
Thomas A. Hebert Sr.

Forked River - Thomas A. Hebert Sr., age 59 of Forked River, passed away peacefully at home after a long, brave battle with cancer on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

Tom was the head custodian for the Brick Township Board of Education for 25 years, retiring in 2015, and was a member of the Forked River Baptist Church.

Predeceased by his parents, Henry and Florence Hebert, Tom is survived by his wife of 34 years, Virginia (nee) Phillips; his son, Thomas Jr. and his wife Emily of Pittsburg, PA; his daughter Samantha of Forked River; his cherished granddaughter, Bailey Hebert; his brother, Ernest (Patricia) Hebert, sister Patricia (Neil) Tramontano, and sister Sharon Hebert.

The family of Tom Hebert would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to VNA Hospice, and to Tom's doctors, Dr. E. Poplin and Dr. D. Carpizo.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 2:00pm until 5:00pm with a service at 4:00pm at Lacey Memorial Home 1022 Lacey Road Forked River, NJ 08731. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hebert family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 16, 2019
