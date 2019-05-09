Services
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-2455
For more information about
Thomas Parratt
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Holy Spirit Church
Asbury Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Parratt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas A. Parratt


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas A. Parratt Obituary
Thomas A. Parratt

West Allenhurst - Thomas A. Parratt age 70 of West Allenhurst, passed away on Tuesday May 7, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

He was a graduate of Asbury Park H.S. and served in the US Army. He worked at The Acropolis Restaurant Chattanooga, Tennessee until retirement.

He is predeceased by his mother and father, Rita and Wendell Parratt of Asbury Park.

He is survived by a daughter, Melissa Parratt and a son, Andrew Parratt, four brothers; Steven W, Philip E. (Kathleen), Stanley D. (Margaret), David Eugene (Darriel) and one sister, Mary A. Rock and husband Kenneth and ten nieces and nephews.

Visitation Friday May 10, 2019 4-8 pm at Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave, Asbury Park. A Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 9:00 am Holy Spirit Church, Asbury Park. Interment to follow Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Neptune.

For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now