Thomas A. Parratt
West Allenhurst - Thomas A. Parratt age 70 of West Allenhurst, passed away on Tuesday May 7, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
He was a graduate of Asbury Park H.S. and served in the US Army. He worked at The Acropolis Restaurant Chattanooga, Tennessee until retirement.
He is predeceased by his mother and father, Rita and Wendell Parratt of Asbury Park.
He is survived by a daughter, Melissa Parratt and a son, Andrew Parratt, four brothers; Steven W, Philip E. (Kathleen), Stanley D. (Margaret), David Eugene (Darriel) and one sister, Mary A. Rock and husband Kenneth and ten nieces and nephews.
Visitation Friday May 10, 2019 4-8 pm at Buckley Funeral Home 509 Second Ave, Asbury Park. A Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 9:00 am Holy Spirit Church, Asbury Park. Interment to follow Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Neptune.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 9, 2019