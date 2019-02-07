Services
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 918-6650
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
3316 State Hwy 33
Neptune, NJ 07753
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Presbyterian Church of Toms River
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Abramski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Anthony Abramski Sr.

Obituary Condolences

Thomas Anthony Abramski Sr. Obituary
Thomas Anthony Abramski, Sr.

Toms River - Thomas Anthony Abramski, Sr. 86, of Toms River, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Friends and family are invited to the viewing from 3 to 8 PM on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. The funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Presbyterian Church of Toms River followed by the interment in Ocean County Memorial Park. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ely Funeral Home -Michael J. Ely, Mgr., NJ Lic. 4729
Download Now