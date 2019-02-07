|
Thomas Anthony Abramski, Sr.
Toms River - Thomas Anthony Abramski, Sr. 86, of Toms River, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Friends and family are invited to the viewing from 3 to 8 PM on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. The funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Presbyterian Church of Toms River followed by the interment in Ocean County Memorial Park. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 7, 2019