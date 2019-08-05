|
Thomas B. Cardaci
Highlands - Thomas B. Cardaci, 68, of Highlands, NJ passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 3, 2019. He was born in Newark, NJ and resided in Long Branch before moving to Highlands in 1990.
Mr. Cardaci was a Letter Carrier for the US Postal Service in West Long Branch /Eatontown branches for 40 years and retired in 2018. He was the former shop steward for the NALC Branch #38 Postal Carriers Union, a member of several lighthouse groups of which He and his wife were known as "The Lighthouse Hunters".
Mr. Cardaci was pre-deceased by his father, Alfred A. Cardaci. He is survived by his wife, Christine Schwenck Cardaci; his mother, Agnes Cardaci of Middletown; and two brothers, Alfred Cardaci of Parsippany and Robert Cardaci of Flemington. He is also survived by his mother and father-in-law, Marta and Alan Schwenck, his sister-in-law, Brenda Crystal, a nephew and 2 nieces.
Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Rd. Oakhurst, NJ on Wednesday, from 5 - 8 PM. Funeral Services will take place on Thursday at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Woodbine Mausoleum, Oceanport, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations would be preferred to the Lustgarten Foundation at www.Lustgarten.org
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 5, 2019