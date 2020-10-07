Thomas Baker
Howell - Thomas Baker, Sr., 87, of Howell, NJ passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Mr. Baker retired 2 years ago as a pharmacologist. Most recently he worked at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, NJ after retiring from Cornell University Medical College in New York City.
Born in Mineola, NY he lived in Suffern, NY in Rockland County before moving to Howell 29 years ago. Thomas Baker was raised in Bronx, NY and attended Our Lady of Mercy Elementary School and graduated Cardinal Hayes High School. He met the love of his life when he was 16 years old, and they married shortly after his high school graduation.
Thomas worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad before returning to school and graduating from Hunter College in NYC followed by Cornell University Medical College in 1971. During his years as a pharmacologist he had numerous publications in science and clinical research.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Raymond and James Baker.
Surviving is his loving wife of 69 years, Marion (Whitaker) Baker; sons, Thomas Baker Jr. of Phoenix, AZ, Peter Baker of Lancaster, PA and David Baker of Howell; daughters, Patricia Geisel and her husband, Steven of New City, NY, Susan Davis and her husband, Robert of Pawleys Island, SC and Marion Giannuzzi and her husband, Joseph of Brick; 7 grandchildren, Michael Giannuzzi, Elizabeth and Andrew Geisel, Kelly and Erin Baker, Kyle Post and Kaitlyn Davis; as well as his 10 great grandchildren, Rylee, Alex, Cole, Bailey, Kaidon, Aubrey, Sophie, Lydia, Sydney and Hudson.
A Memorial Visitation will take place on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, Brick followed by a Memorial Service at 12:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Hackensack Meridian Health Hospice would be appreciated.
