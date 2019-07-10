|
|
Thomas Bowles Jr.
Long Branch - Thomas Bowles Jr., 56 of Long Branch, passed away on July 3, 2019. He loved music, old movies, playing cards and spending time with family. Visitation will be Friday, July 12 from 11 am until the funeral service at 12 pm at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ will be in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 10, 2019