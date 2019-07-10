Services
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Bowles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Bowles Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Bowles Jr. Obituary
Thomas Bowles Jr.

Long Branch - Thomas Bowles Jr., 56 of Long Branch, passed away on July 3, 2019. He loved music, old movies, playing cards and spending time with family. Visitation will be Friday, July 12 from 11 am until the funeral service at 12 pm at Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ will be in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now